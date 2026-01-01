Drive-thru dispensaries in Petersburg, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 97
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup122.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins126.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins164.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - Portsmouth322.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3Pickup345.9 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.