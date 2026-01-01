Dispensaries accepting cash in Petersburg, Virginia
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- MEDCannabist - Williamsburg16 dealsPickup in under 30 mins38.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
AMBER – Shockoe Glow (Live Rosin Cartridge) Shockoe Glow is a smooth, body-focused live rosin cart that really shines when it comes to physical comfort and overall feel, without messing with your head. Onset & Overall Feel: The effects don’t hit all at once — it comes on gradually. Within about 5–10 minutes, I felt a calm, cozy sensation starting in my chest and slowly spreading through my body as a light tingling. My heart rate picked up just a bit at first, but it stayed comfortable and settled down quickly. Body Effects: This is where Shockoe Glow really stands out. It made it easy to notice and relax tension in areas where I usually feel tight, like my shoulders and joints. Stretching and moving felt good, and my body just felt more “open” and responsive. Physical sensation was noticeably enhanced, especially once I got comfortable. Mental Effects: Mentally, this stayed very balanced. I felt calm, focused, and present — not spacey, not sleepy, and not stuck in my head. I could relax, but I also felt like I could get up and move around without any problem. Mood & Desire: There was a light, natural increase in desire, especially with visual stimulation, but nothing overwhelming. It felt more like being open and receptive rather than suddenly feeling wired or distracted. Everything stayed very manageable and smooth. Dosing Notes: I started with one 4-second pull around 3.7–3.8V, then later added a very small 1-second pull to dial it in. That second hit helped push the physical effects right where I wanted them without overdoing it. Downsides: Very mild dry mouth, but that was about it. No anxiety, no racing thoughts, and no couch-lock. If anything, the first pull felt just a little under my ideal dose, but it was easy to adjust. Final Thoughts: Shockoe Glow is a great option if you want strong body relaxation, better physical sensitivity, and a clear, calm head. It’s not flashy or overpowering — it just quietly puts you in a really comfortable place.read full review
- MED & RECZen Leaf - Suffolk18 dealsPickup55.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
This is the epitome of what a local dispensary should be. The staff are friendly and knowledgable, the menu is clearly visible and legible, and the atmosphere is always positive and uplifting. And the cannabis itself is unquestionably high quality, which is really all that matters. I would choose this dispensary even if another was slightly closer.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins91.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECChesapeake ApothecaryPickup96.6 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
Was in the area and stopped to pickup gummies for sleep. I always take advantage of visiting places where rec mariquana is legal since I live in the ass backwards state of NC where we're ruled by republicans that have gerrymandered the districts to hell and back so they can control people's lives. lol, Funny but I'm serious at the same time. NC will likely be the last state to legalize pot but it'll probably happen only after it's legalized federally. Anyway, about this store, fantastic! Organized, with helpful staff, and reasonably priced. I have been to rec dispensaries in New Mexico, Colorado and California. California and New Mexico stores are excellent and I place this store in the same league. I may not need to bother with visiting these places much longer as the Cherokee tribe in Western NC is opening up for Rec Mariquana on their land on Sept 7th - so next month. They can do this as a sovereign nation, and the best part is they are driving the republican legislature of NC batty. It's fun to watch them twitch when they can't rule people... lol, and the revenue they are forfeiting by not legalizing is a clear demonstration of stubborn stupidity. I highly recommend Chesapeake Apothecary in White Plains, a great experience, great staff.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup102.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal102.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup118.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
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