Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Petersburg, Virginia
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- MED & RECChesapeake ApothecaryPickup96.6 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
Was in the area and stopped to pickup gummies for sleep. I always take advantage of visiting places where rec mariquana is legal since I live in the ass backwards state of NC where we're ruled by republicans that have gerrymandered the districts to hell and back so they can control people's lives. lol, Funny but I'm serious at the same time. NC will likely be the last state to legalize pot but it'll probably happen only after it's legalized federally. Anyway, about this store, fantastic! Organized, with helpful staff, and reasonably priced. I have been to rec dispensaries in New Mexico, Colorado and California. California and New Mexico stores are excellent and I place this store in the same league. I may not need to bother with visiting these places much longer as the Cherokee tribe in Western NC is opening up for Rec Mariquana on their land on Sept 7th - so next month. They can do this as a sovereign nation, and the best part is they are driving the republican legislature of NC batty. It's fun to watch them twitch when they can't rule people... lol, and the revenue they are forfeiting by not legalizing is a clear demonstration of stubborn stupidity. I highly recommend Chesapeake Apothecary in White Plains, a great experience, great staff.read full review
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal102.2 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup118.1 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup122.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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