Dispensaries with military discounts in Portsmouth, Virginia
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- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins131.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal133.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 mins148.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins152.9 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup153.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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