Dispensaries with student discounts in Portsmouth, Virginia
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup153.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECBlair Wellness1 dealPickup in under 30 mins175.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I ordered online and it was a error in the system showing the wrong price they still honored it and showed so much love soon as I walked in everyone was friendly and I absolutely loved coming in and they made the wait worth it I recommend others to come and enjoy this place and their lovely staff from top to Bottom a A+ experience and I would send anyone here and I would like to personally thank Blair wellness for the treatment of their customersread full review
- MED & RECStorehouse1 dealPickup in under 30 mins175.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDNatures Care & WellnessPickup190.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- RECMPX NJ - Atlantic City (Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins201.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Clean store, huge selection of products, great staff that makes you feel welcome, and the best deals around! They have everything you could possibly need from premium goods to more budget-friendly value items. Check their website daily for super savings! PS: New Anthologie strains are fire! (Strawberry Guava & PieScream are my favs so far) Don't sleep on the award winning MPX solventless live rosin - it's insanely good at a reasonable price!read full review
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