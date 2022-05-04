$25 8th’s - 4 for $90 or 8 for $170!

Frequently asked questions

Is weed legal in Virginia right now? Yes, as of July 1, 2021 it is legal for residents to possess up to 1 oz. of marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in Virginia, but it is limited to cannabis products made with oils. Smokeable cannabis products are not allowed.

Is growing marijuana legal in Virginia? Yes, as of July 1, 2021 residents in Virginia may grow up to 4 plants.

When can I expect legalization of recreational cannabis to change in Virginia? Full legalization of cannabis in Virginia is expected to start in 2024.

Can you go to jail for possession of weed in Richmond, VA? There is no jail time for possession of 1 oz or less or cannabis in Richmond, VA.

Where can I go to buy cannabis in Richmond, VA? The only place to buy cannabis in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

Can you buy weed in Richmond dispensaries if you are visiting from out of state? No, visitors from out of state cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA. To buy weed in Richmond, you must have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.

Can you buy weed in Richmond dispensaries if you are visiting from out of the country? No, visitors from out of the country cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA.

Where can I find weed in Richmond, VA? The only place to find legal weed in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.

How much cannabis can a recreational or medical consumer possess at one time in Richmond? In Richmond, VA cannabis consumers may possess no more than 1 oz. of marijuana.