Dispensaries with military discounts in Richmond, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 617
All Dispensary results
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.
Find weed in a city near you
Frequently asked questions
Yes, as of July 1, 2021 it is legal for residents to possess up to 1 oz. of marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in Virginia, but it is limited to cannabis products made with oils. Smokeable cannabis products are not allowed.
Yes, as of July 1, 2021 residents in Virginia may grow up to 4 plants.
Full legalization of cannabis in Virginia is expected to start in 2024.
There is no jail time for possession of 1 oz or less or cannabis in Richmond, VA.
The only place to buy cannabis in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
No, visitors from out of state cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA. To buy weed in Richmond, you must have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.
No, visitors from out of the country cannot buy weed in Richmond, VA.
The only place to find legal weed in Richmond, VA is through a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
In Richmond, VA cannabis consumers may possess no more than 1 oz. of marijuana.
No, Richmond dispensaries do not accept credit cards. You must pay for cannabis products with cash.