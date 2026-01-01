Dispensaries with senior discounts in Richmond, Virginia
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- MED & RECStory Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins72.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup82.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MEDDistrict CannabisPickup97.3 mi awayPreorder until 11am ET
I had an amazing experience with District Weed! The delivery was super fast, the quality of the marijuana was top-notch, and the customer service was friendly and professional. Their selection is impressive, and the ordering process was seamless. Definitely my go-to weed delivery service from now on. Highly recommend!read full review
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins101.6 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup101.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins107.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 mins111.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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