Dispensaries with parking on-site in Salem, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 956
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Salem1.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Christiansburg20.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
The RISE Medical Marijuana in Christiansburg is an excellent store. I have been to the store several times over the last 2 years. Joe and the entire staff are always so welcoming and helpful. Recently I had a product that was not helping me and I wanted to return the unopened product. Even though it was well beyond the 14 day period for returns, the staff gave me a small credit towards my next purchase. Besides the great staff, the store is very professionally kept and always clean. I highly recommend the RISE Medical Marijuana in Christiansburgread full review
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg41.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- MEDRISE Dispensaries Lynchburg47.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am a disabled Veteran with degenerative back, hips and knee issues. The ONLY relief I have found to be able to function daily is Animal Face and Brownie Scout from Rise here in VA or MD (Rhythm or Dharma Pharmaceuticals). My particular situation is unique in that I am considered a "high metabolizer" and lower level opioids that are generally prescribed for pain are completely useless in my system. I didn't even know that was a thing until my degenerative problems have gotten where they are. I saw in a previous review that someone addressed the price and strength of Rise's flower. For all who don't know that is finalized by boards at the state level and is beyond the control of any dispensary in the State of VA. Hopefully things will be different soon. And yes, the flower is occasionally dry, but in my fragile state this is still what I need to be upright everyday. I always put my flower in an airtight jar with a bovida bag anyway. I will continue to shop at Rise regularly and I encourage patients who deal with pain on a daily basis give Rise a shot. You don't know what you are missing!read full review
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup70.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal123.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins124.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- The Hemp DoctorPickup in under 30 mins125.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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