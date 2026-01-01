Dispensaries with military discounts in Suffolk, Virginia
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- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal115.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins143.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins146.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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