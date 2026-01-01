Dispensaries with parking on-site in Virginia Beach, Virginia
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- MED & RECStory Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins117.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins126.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup133.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins147.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal150.1 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 mins150.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins157.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup157.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
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