Dispensaries with military discounts in Williamsburg, Virginia
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- MEDFresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins113.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- MEDGOLDLEAF- AnnapolisPickup in under 30 mins118.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.5 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup118.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDRevolution Releaf (MED)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins127.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I’m just going to say it took me waaaay too long to find these folks! I’ve been a MD med patient for a few years but only recently became acquainted with Revolution Releaf and it’s amazing! Really good deals, especially if you’re medical, fresh stuff, nice rewards system, and such friendly staff! Good recommendations from the bud tenders and always such a friendly welcome at the front door. Clean, cool, friendly place. Well worth a visit and some time.read full review
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal130.6 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MED & RECThe Forest Dispensary - Baltimore1 dealPickup138.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I had a blast at The Forest. Ayla was very helpful in getting my order and super fast. I like the selection here, the fact the I can buy Temple Balls, is phenomenal in this day and age. So thank you for everything and thank you Ben for getting me up to date with hash products. It’s been a real help on our finances. I went from smoking an ounce a week to finding out about the temple ball, and wow. This last me a week or 2 and I’m not spending hundreds of dollar. Plus flower gives me a headache no matter the said quality. Thank you all for everything that you do again and please don’t ever stop selling hash !!read full review
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