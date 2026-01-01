Dispensaries with military discounts in Woodbridge, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 700
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MEDTakoma Wellness Center100 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 9:30am ET
super awesome staff! the day before yesterday i walked in for some carts and flower. i got to the telly and one of the carts wasn't pulling. Called them back and told me to come in. i did and they helped me our! i recommend this place to anyone in the area, check them out, you will not be disappointed!read full review
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDAdegoke Dispensary20.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Excellent Experience! Great, friendly staff who are very knowledgeable and always ready to help. The customer service is outstanding—they really go above and beyond. There's also a wide variety of products to choose from, which makes shopping easy and convenient. I would highly recommend Adegoke to anyone!read full review
- MEDMiel Wellness20.6 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
I had such a great experience at this dispensary! From the moment I walked in, the entire staff was warm, welcoming, and genuinely friendly. They weren’t just helpful, they were patient, which really stood out to me. I had a few questions and they took their time explaining everything in detail. You can tell they’re truly knowledgeable and passionate about what they do. It made me feel confident in what I was purchasing and comfortable throughout the process. I ended up choosing the Buenos Dias – Chili Watermelon Gummies on their recommendation, and they did not disappoint!read full review
- MEDNational Holistic Healing Center20.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recommended National Holistic Healing's excellent services to all specialists. They all get prompts in my eyes. Thanks to you all for your hard work. Great that it's a Black woman-owned business. Excellent service, name some: Lil Micheal, Antoine, Shawn, and co-owner Micheal, and others.read full review
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