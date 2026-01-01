Drive-thru dispensaries in Woodbridge, Virginia
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- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup25.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Gaithersburg (Montgomery Village)35.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have visited Curaleaf in Montgomery Village, MD, many times since July 1, 2023, when Adult Use became legal in Maryland. Every single interaction I've had here has been 5 Star "perfect" customer service, without exception. They are all very friendly as well. Whether it be a question, a recommendation, or efficiency in quickly filling an online pre-order, the employees at this Curaleaf location get the job done well, with no issues. I think some of the pricing is a tad higher than some competitors, but I'd rather drive only 1.5 miles to this location. Curaleaf does offer a generous 15% "Wisdom Discount" to us wise folks over 55. They also have a loyalty point reward program, which helps lower the cost further. I don't have to ask or remind them each time, as it's all applied automatically once my info is in their system. 2 things to be aware of; The only forms of payment accepted are Cash or Debit Card, and they do give priority treatment to Medical Customers, which is only right. Lastly, they offer a great variety of accessories and clever gift items, everything one might need to enjoy the product. 10/10!read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins69.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3Pickup253.1 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
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