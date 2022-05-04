Yes, weed is legal medically and now recreationally in Virginia, but recreational adult sales have not yet started. Check out our guide on Virginia weed laws to learn more.

You can buy weed from licensed dispensaries in Virginia for pick up or delivery from Leafly by using our website or app.

Can I go to a dispensary without a medical card in Virginia?

No, you must go have a medical cannabis card to buy weed at a dispensary in Virginia. Adult or recreational sales of cannabis are not legal in Virginia at this time.