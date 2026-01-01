Dispensaries with parking on-site in Virginia
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- MEDRISE Dispensaries Lynchburg30.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I am a disabled Veteran with degenerative back, hips and knee issues. The ONLY relief I have found to be able to function daily is Animal Face and Brownie Scout from Rise here in VA or MD (Rhythm or Dharma Pharmaceuticals). My particular situation is unique in that I am considered a "high metabolizer" and lower level opioids that are generally prescribed for pain are completely useless in my system. I didn't even know that was a thing until my degenerative problems have gotten where they are. I saw in a previous review that someone addressed the price and strength of Rise's flower. For all who don't know that is finalized by boards at the state level and is beyond the control of any dispensary in the State of VA. Hopefully things will be different soon. And yes, the flower is occasionally dry, but in my fragile state this is still what I need to be upright everyday. I always put my flower in an airtight jar with a bovida bag anyway. I will continue to shop at Rise regularly and I encourage patients who deal with pain on a daily basis give Rise a shot. You don't know what you are missing!read full review
- Herbal Solutions Youngsville1 deal97.7 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
- MEDGreenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg100.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- RECCarolina Remedies10 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins117.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- Longleaf Provisions Company - KingPickup121.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - MechanicsvillePickup in under 30 mins125.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECStory Cannabis - WaldorfPickup127.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
So Apparently The Story In Waldorf Maryland Refuses To Sell 7Gs of Fade Co. They Literally Save Them For Themselves. Been There Every Day At Different Times And " We're Out" Or "We Can't Sell Those" Asked The Guys In Hyattsville MD and Silver Spring And Literally Said Waldorf Is Worst "Story" In The Nation.read full review
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