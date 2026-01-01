Dispensaries with parking on-site in Aberdeen, Washington
Results 1-30 of 569
All Dispensary results
- RECMiller's Marijuana19.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I Just recently moved to the area and have been looking for a dispensary to shop at, Last week I visited my Millers for my first time and have been back several time since..Everytime Ive been greeted at the door with knowledgeable & Friendly staff. I was surprised with the quality product and economical pricing, the budtenders answered all of the questions I had and asked all of the right questions to make sure I was getting a product I would be happy with, and Im very pleased with what Ive got for the amount of money spent, I definitely will be back. Millers has something for every budget, a great selection, and The best budtenders around!!!!!read full review
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins42.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup45.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup57.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company37.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria54.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins68.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins69.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins71.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins71.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
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