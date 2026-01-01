Dispensaries with senior discounts in Bainbridge Island, Washington
Results 1-30 of 457
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins8.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins5.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup9.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup13.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup21.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECHerbs House8.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way9.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District10.2 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
- RECLucky Cannabis Shop - Seattle10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
This is a great little store on the White Center strip. My order was ready before I got there which is always greatly appreciated. They were missing an on sale pre roll from my cart, but proactively found a similar product and applied the sale discount to it, again before I even got there. I really loved the foresight and anticipation of my needs and was able to get in and out and on my way to puzzle night with the girls on time. Will 100% restock at Lucky Cannabis I'm the future!read full review
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle10.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
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