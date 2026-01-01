Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-30 of 1092
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECThe Gallery - Tacoma3 dealsPickup21.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
This is my preferred and basically only dispensary I go to. I started going here after having an AWFUL experience at a Zips location. The staff are always friendly and knowledgeable about products. I also love love love that they allow dogs inside as my dog has separation anxiety. so when I find a dog-friendly establishment I tend to make said establishment my preferred place of business. The staff are even friendly to my dog every time we go. I have never not once had anything remotely close to a bad experience here.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECThe Gallery - South Hill3 dealsPickup24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
The best customer appreciation in town. My budtender today, says Sam on the receipt, and his manager, went above and beyond. Had ordered my second favorite strain online because it wasn't showing the one I really wanted. After combining a half and two quarts to equal an oz and paying for it, I asked when they'd have what I was really after. Sam looked and they had an oz! Since I hadn't left the store yet I asked if I could swap it, unfortunately all sales are final and Sam complying with store policy, apologized and said he couldn't. Fortunately a manger/owner(?) overheard us and said if it wasn't online to be seen I shouldn't lose and told him to go ahead and make it happen since I hadn't even left the counter yet. I walked out with what I really wanted and saved some money too. They understand how to keep a customer coming back and getting an old fart who rarely leaves reviews to write all this.read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLacey - Forbidden Cannabis Club13.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Great selection and fantastic prices!!! I have been a bud tender in a Tacoma dispensary for 5 years and I shop at Forbidden as a new regular now. They carry product I can’t find anywhere else, their prices are hard to beat and online ordering has been super convenient. Staff has been friendly every time. 5/5read full review
- RECTop Shelf 42013.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Wow, this is one of the classiest places I've been to! I've been to alot of them, some very questionable! I was almost overwhelmed by the amount of product they have. They did have what I was looking for, which seems to be hard to find at other places. Needless to say they had alot of stuff I wanted, and I was able to get more due to their sales that they run daily! I believe they have a happy hour, too. The staff was very helpful and knowledgeable. Seemed like a fun crew. I will recommend this place to my family & friends.read full review
- RECOlympia - Forbidden Cannabis Club14.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECGanja Vita14.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
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