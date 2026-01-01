Medical marijuana dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
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- MED & RECThe Gallery - Tacoma3 dealsPickup21.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
This is my preferred and basically only dispensary I go to. I started going here after having an AWFUL experience at a Zips location. The staff are always friendly and knowledgeable about products. I also love love love that they allow dogs inside as my dog has separation anxiety. so when I find a dog-friendly establishment I tend to make said establishment my preferred place of business. The staff are even friendly to my dog every time we go. I have never not once had anything remotely close to a bad experience here.read full review
- MED & RECThe Gallery - South Hill3 dealsPickup24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
The best customer appreciation in town. My budtender today, says Sam on the receipt, and his manager, went above and beyond. Had ordered my second favorite strain online because it wasn't showing the one I really wanted. After combining a half and two quarts to equal an oz and paying for it, I asked when they'd have what I was really after. Sam looked and they had an oz! Since I hadn't left the store yet I asked if I could swap it, unfortunately all sales are final and Sam complying with store policy, apologized and said he couldn't. Fortunately a manger/owner(?) overheard us and said if it wasn't online to be seen I shouldn't lose and told him to go ahead and make it happen since I hadn't even left the counter yet. I walked out with what I really wanted and saved some money too. They understand how to keep a customer coming back and getting an old fart who rarely leaves reviews to write all this.read full review
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECSimply Cannabis10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Love this store! Very kind, knowledgeable staff that have a plethora of details about every producer, processor and strain. Very helpful for trying to find a specific feel within your price range. Love that they only work with farms that practice green, pesticide free farming practices, and that they take a focus to smaller farms, local grows and people who came over from WA’s medical days. I enjoy coming to this store multiple times a week!read full review
- MED & RECThe Joint - Tacoma18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I'm a regular customer. Ordering online is convenient, and grants some pretty good discounts. The shop always smells amazing, and the staff are equally pleasant. My order is always promptly filled, and ready by the time I get there. My only gripe is that Indica edibles are a bit on the expensive side. Would recommend to a friend.read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Leaves - Tacoma Recreational18.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Every time I come to shop here I am always greeted as a close friend. I come in the mornings mostly and Scotty, Kyla, Delaney and Emmett are always so wonderful. No matter what weird questions I have or if my indecisiveness gets the best of me, they have the perfect recommendations and so much knowledge to share. This amazing place will always be my number one choice. Thank you Emerald Leaves.read full review
- MED & RECGreenfoot Cannabis18.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
I like the people like green foot they appreciate me I appreciate them I like their attitudes I like the way they they show me items and tell me what things are and I like the things that they do they're the good people being put out tell everybody about Creek foot and see about it getting there on my patientsread full review
- MED & RECClear Choice Cannabis - Tacoma19.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECZips Cannabis | Downtown20.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Need a zips in walla walla Washington they'd blow the competition away half of walla walla fed-up with the corrupt business owners a greener today is trash sells trash they know and keep it on the shelves the walla walla weedery owners are gang members and the cannabis company just too expensive because she's on the Wine Tours. Walla Walla definitely needs a zips.read full review
- MED & RECThe Novel Tree – Bremerton24.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10:30pm PT
Every time I walk in, everyone is so sweet and welcoming. I never feel judged for asking questions and everyone is so knowledgeable. This is my go-to shop and despite no longer being on my commute home, I go out of my way by almost 15 minutes because I can’t fathom even looking at other shopsread full review
- MED & RECNorthwest Cannabis Connection24.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
NWC is a really nice dispensary without feeling hoity toity. They have a great selection and their prices are good. The best part about this store is the bud tenders. They are knowledgeable and down to earth. I've had one tell me I wouldn't like a particular brand/strain combo based on the other stuff I was buying. I appreciate a straightforward opinion even if it means I'm not spending as much.read full review
- MED & RECTenino Cannabis Boutique26.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I have been a customer here since they opened. My wife is very ill and has very weird needs cannabis wise. Cassidy has taken extra time to run down the best product and application to help my girl. I love this place because of the personal service and great products. If you stop by, I will prolly be there lol. Thank You for the great service.read full review
- MED & RECClear Choice Cannabis - Bremerton28.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
I love this place, I've frequented various places over the year in Oregon/Washington. They are very kind, helpful and patient. I can kind of bumble around with my questions and interest in various things. I might leave thinking to myself, how annoying are you? But they never make me feel that way. Great place, plenty of space and options.read full review
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