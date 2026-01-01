Pet friendly dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins25.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGanja Vita14.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup25.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup40.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins41.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup44.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup51.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins51.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup52.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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