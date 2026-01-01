Black-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-26 of 26
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECEmerald Leaves - Tacoma Recreational18.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Every time I come to shop here I am always greeted as a close friend. I come in the mornings mostly and Scotty, Kyla, Delaney and Emmett are always so wonderful. No matter what weird questions I have or if my indecisiveness gets the best of me, they have the perfect recommendations and so much knowledge to share. This amazing place will always be my number one choice. Thank you Emerald Leaves.read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup25.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn31.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECHashstoria86.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Muse Dispensary116.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I'm a longtime medical user, been to many herb shops in PDX over the years. IMHO, nowhere else has staff with the depth of knowledge at Green Muse. My go-to shop closed down, I started going here, now after about half a dozen visits I can attest to the consistency and quality. Informed budtenders, prepared to give thoughtful recs. Plus it feels great to support a small biz and one of only a few Black-owned herb joints in the city. 10/10 recommend to beginners and seasoned stoners alikeread full review
- MED & RECGreen Box118.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECHome Grown Apothecary118.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
New favorite dispensary after one visit. Prices were good, staff was very helpful at picking out something that matched my needs, and the atmosphere put me immediately at ease (which is saying something given one of the main reasons I use cannabis is crippling chronic anxiety). Smoking some Pineapple JGR I picked up there the other day and highly recommend it for a mellow and tranquil high with the calming benefits of a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio Also gotta love the pot leaf pride flag out front and the lovely floral muralread full review
- RECLifted Northwest120.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
Lifted is my go to stop when I need some quality green. Not only do they have amazing choices, the prices are great, the people are fun, and they know what they're talking about. The atmosphere is welcoming and they are community oriented. Definitely worth coming here when I need to replenish my stash.read full review
- MED & RECMr. Nice Guy - Waldport202.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Clean, crazy good product, awesome people. I recommend this place. This shop is one of the best shops around love the weed and the people are nice . They got a good variety of all different types of cannabis products. Real good customer service, love the weed, all the tenders are great people!read full review
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