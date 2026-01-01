Disability-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-12 of 12
All Dispensary results
- RECShelton Cannabis Company10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins100.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Newberg134.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Menu Not Up Dating SURE, Sucks But I Am An Everyday Patron And Friend I Like The Budtenders They Know What I What Specially When I Can't Make Up My Mind And Most Importantly The Prices Spot On They Can Accommodate Any One From $10-$60 on Concentrate $3.50-$80+ For Flower and $8-$25+ On Edibles. The Store Is Upkept They Also Decorate For Appropriate Holiday/Events They Have Lots Of Vendros Come By And GIVE Great Deals... S+ Tier Dispensary I Recommend To Everyoneread full review
- MED & RECGreen Box118.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
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