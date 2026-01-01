Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-17 of 17
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- Fireweed CannabisPickup in under 30 mins51.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins88.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu96.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECTamerans328.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECRemedy Tulalip66.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- MED & RECReefer Madness Dispensary158.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
This place never disappoints. Super helpful that I can put in an order online to pick up at my convenience, and have it ready and waiting for me when I'm short on time. And I LOVE the fact that they have daily deals, which they often apply automatically, whether I remember to ask for the discount or not.read full review
- MED & RECDeep Roots Cannabis219.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been shopping at DRC for several years now. It's a beautiful dispensary with a great selection of quality products. Reasonable prices. But the bud tenders are the best. They are why I keep going back. They are knowledgeable, compassionate, and give great customer service. This town has some good dispensaries, but DRC is a cut above the rest.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.