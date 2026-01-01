Latinx-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-10 of 10
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- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup141.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins444.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
- RECI-90 Green House - RitzvillePickup211.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria86.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company106.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
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