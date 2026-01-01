LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-11 of 11
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- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup59.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- MED & REC4:20 Friendly - Spokane3 dealsPickup252.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This is my favorite pot store in Spokane. It's small so they don't have a shitwarehouse of products to go through. And also everything they do carry is all very good quality or better. The staff has always been top tier. Great conversation and they're always good at picking out for me whatever will go best with my mood at the time. Conveniently close to the airport so its my favorite first pitstop whenever returning home after traveling. Parking is great. Really 10/10read full review
- MED & RECTamerans328.7 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
I am always treated like family and they always have the best deals on EVERYTHING. The absolute only time I ever go anywhere else is when I'm in another state. They are hands down the absolute best dispensary and I can't say enough about the staff. No other dispensary can come close to them, NO ONE!!!!read full review
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company106.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- MED & RECGreen Box118.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECHunky Dory220.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
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