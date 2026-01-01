Pacific Islander-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
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- RECLucid - Puyallup25.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn31.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- MED & RECBrothers Cannabis- Richmond120.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
I love this place, they always take care of me and are really knowledgeable about the strains. I typically only buy flower but there is always a decent ounce special and they always make sure to point out specials and discounts. I like how they always have newer but also old school strains, and also cbd strains. Very friendly and accommodating.read full review
- RECLifted Northwest120.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
Lifted is my go to stop when I need some quality green. Not only do they have amazing choices, the prices are great, the people are fun, and they know what they're talking about. The atmosphere is welcoming and they are community oriented. Definitely worth coming here when I need to replenish my stash.read full review
- MED & RECMarijuana Paradise123.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
This is my second time in here. The first time was a bout a year ago, wasn’t a great experience so I didn’t end up coming back until I happen to be driving home from work And saw their sign offering five 1 g pre-rolls for $12 so I had to stop and check it out. First I want to say the store looks amazing! Clearly they have done a lot of updates and redecorating and it shows! I don’t know if there’s a new owner but I can’t put into words how much better the store looks. Walking in There was like going to the beach. It was bright and inviting and visually stimulating. There was a cute blonde lady with braids in her hair working, and she greeted me with a smile! I actually came in in a bad mood because I had just had a bad experience at a dispensary of the street. By the time I left there she had calm down, Talk me out of my need to rage, and put me in a great mood. I ended up purchasing 15 of the pre-rolls and all three strains were great! Unlike many other dispensaries, shall remain nameless, these aren’t crap joints that they’re just trying to get rid of. These are good strains , and from what the girl told me they are always good strains and the owner just wants to introduce people to different strains of weed they would not normally try. She also hit me to RSO. Oh my God talk about a great high… Anyways, this is getting very long. I just want to say if you haven’t been in there in a while give it another chance. They have really uped their game , They may not have as many options as some locations, but they make up for it in ambience and customer serviceread full review
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