Veteran-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-30 of 41
All Dispensary results
- RECShelton Cannabis Company10.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLucid - Puyallup25.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECIsland Herb - Whidbey IslandPickup in under 30 mins55.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn31.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup84.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECTHC Recreation Station2 dealsPickup160.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECEmerald City Medicinal2 dealsPickup220.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECCannabiz Experience17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins339.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I shop a lot of local shops. I’m so tired of going to dispos to just get all this commercial weed. It’s an empty high. I called cannabis experience and have never been disappointed. The other shops in Medford just don’t have the same quality. They give there opinion on the high vs the percentage . Thanks buddy you always come throughread full review
- RECBliss - Lolo6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins415.1 mi awayClosed until 9am MT
- RECBliss - Missoula6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins417.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins497.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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