Woman-owned dispensaries in Ballow, Washington
Results 1-30 of 149
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins16.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup25.6 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins34.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup36.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins42.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup44.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup59.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- MED & RECHerbn Elements – Lake City, Seattle1 dealPickup in under 30 mins41.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn31.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
- MED & RECHerbs House38.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins100.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup114.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
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