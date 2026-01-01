Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Ballow, Washington
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- MED & RECLast Best Place Cannabis (Taxes included in pricing)3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins404.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECSpark1 - ButtePickup in under 30 mins497.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- RECSinging Sands Cannabis Company106.2 mi awayClosed until 10am PT
Conveniently located on a corner, Singing Sands offers a parking lot in bustling Cannon Beach. anxiety girlies, you get it. the shop manager, Harmony, is incredibly educated, kind, and forthright - she made me feel like it wasn’t ‘just another sale’. Their prices are hard to beat, especially given the location. Keep this business open and get the good shit without breaking your bank!!read full review
- MED & RECOregrown - Cannon Beach106.3 mi awayClosed until 11am PT
- MED & RECMindRite118.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
I have a transition disorder... I can't change direction in a timely manner! I live 5 blocks away. I also live on cartridges and their prices are as good as anywhere else. I do use flower both to smoke and also for tincture and oil. I love high quality medicine but can't always afford it. I got an oz of the Techo Butter yesterday for $40 and I'm happy with it. Also, I think for such a small space, it is cute that they were putting up a little Christmas tree. Also appreciate the bulletin board for general info. I will be - right back.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Box118.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECGras Cannabis119.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
- MED & RECGM Dispensary120.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
The most business-like cannabis dispensary you'll ever visit! I've been shopping at GreenMartPDX since 2020. The first thing I noticed about the place was the professional attitude of the staff. It didn't feel like a bunch of kids or stoners. The employees know their stuff and the business is serious about making money. Building on the professionalism, there's no intimidating attitude or urgency from the staff like the "Hurry up and buy something before we get robbed" feeling I've had in Portland where I start wondering if weed really WAS legalized in this universe. GreenMart's product quality is amazingly consistent, whatever quality you choose. The selection runs from budget-friendly quality to super-deluxe-executive-suite-leather-office-chair-mega high quality, and everything in between. They've definitely got something for you. The best things about this place: 1. Online orders 2. Drive Thru pickup 3. Credit Cards accepted 4. If you order something online and they don't have it, they find the most similar product and call you back to make sure it's OK to replace.read full review
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