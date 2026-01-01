Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Ballow, Washington
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- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins21.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins23.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- RECTop Shelf 42013.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
Wow, this is one of the classiest places I've been to! I've been to alot of them, some very questionable! I was almost overwhelmed by the amount of product they have. They did have what I was looking for, which seems to be hard to find at other places. Needless to say they had alot of stuff I wanted, and I was able to get more due to their sales that they run daily! I believe they have a happy hour, too. The staff was very helpful and knowledgeable. Seemed like a fun crew. I will recommend this place to my family & friends.read full review
- RECOlympia - Forbidden Cannabis Club14.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECGreenfoot Cannabis18.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
I like the people like green foot they appreciate me I appreciate them I like their attitudes I like the way they they show me items and tell me what things are and I like the things that they do they're the good people being put out tell everybody about Creek foot and see about it getting there on my patientsread full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins30.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup44.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup51.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECGreenside Recreational - Queen Anne40.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Greenside Recreational's Queen Anne location, situated at 523 Queen Anne Ave N in Seattle, is a standout dispensary known for its extensive product range and exceptional customer service. Operating daily from 8:00 am to 11:45 pm, it offers a variety of cannabis products, including flowers, edibles, concentrates, and more, sourced from reputable vendors. Customers frequently commend the knowledgeable and friendly staff. One patron shared their experience, highlighting the welcoming atmosphere and helpful assistance in selecting edibles. Amir customer praised the staff's expertise, noting their ability to remember past preferences and suggest new products accordingly. The dispensary also offers a convenient rewards program, allowing customers to earn points with each purchase. Additionally, amenities such as on-site parking and an ATM enhance the overall shopping experience. While most reviews are positive, some feedback suggests that the dispensary could benefit from diversifying its product offerings beyond certain brands. However, these opinions are subjective and vary among customers. In summary, Greenside Recreational's Queen Anne location is highly regarded for its quality products, knowledgeable staff, and customer-centric services, making it a recommended choice for both new and returning customers in the Seattle area.read full review
- RECBud Hut - Maple Valley40.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECHigh Point Cannabis44.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
The staff members are very knowledgeable about the products. I needed help with a strain to assist in pain relief because I don't like taking pills. I am usually a Sativa kind of guy and the "green haired" lady helped me with Indicas. She recommended exactly what I needed, Purple Hindu Kush! I will only smoke this from now on. Thank you so much!read full review
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