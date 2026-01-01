Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Battle Ground, Washington
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- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu9.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
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- MED & RECThe Herbery - Fourth PlainPickup in under 30 mins7.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Always a smooth and easy process when shopping here. I really appreciate that the worker that checks IDs at the front door notes what order of customers have entered and who should be assisted next. The employees always have patience with helping me pick what I’m searching for. They have great brands. Highly recommend. This is my favorite shop to go to.read full review
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECPower Plant on Thurman1 dealPickup in under 30 mins18.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
One of if not THE BEST cannabis shop in NW Portland! Everyone is super friendly and the staff always makes me feel incredibly welcome when you walk in the door. The budtenders are very knowledgeable and always recommend products to try without being pushy. The prices are above average but the quality of the cannabis is definitely worth it. Definitely a 10/10read full review
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup20.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Foster6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins20.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
One of my favorite dispensaries in Portland. Quality products with staff that is knowledgeable and they always have fantastic recommendations. In my most recent trip, Danny raved so much about the PDX Puffs premium pre-rolls I got two. I am thoroughly pleased. Velvety smooth joint, tasting exactly how he described it. The best pre-roll I have personally smoked since pre covid. Looking forward to coming back.read full review
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
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