Dispensaries with senior discounts in Battle Ground, Washington
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- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins7.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup15.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
- MED & RECSatchel3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
What a selection! I'm an edible freak and Satchel has a great selection to choose from. Satchel has a big selection of flower, prerolls and vape products. Here's the best part, the staff is super friendly and helpful! Because of the staff, great selection and sales, I will definitely be back! Thanks Satchel!read full review
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins16.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
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