Dispensaries with parking on-site in Battle Ground, Washington
Results 1-30 of 614
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & RECAmeriCannaRx4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I had such an incredible experience at Americana RX on 86th and Sandy, and I have to give a huge shoutout to Alec — hands down one of the best budtenders I’ve ever worked with. From the moment we walked in, Alec was welcoming, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in making sure we had the best experience possible. He took the time to really listen to what we were looking for, asked thoughtful questions, and guided us without ever making us feel rushed or overwhelmed. His product knowledge is seriously impressive — you can tell he knows his stuff and actually cares about matching people with the right products. What stood out the most was his attitude. Alec is friendly, patient, and just has that natural ability to connect with customers. He made the whole experience feel easy and enjoyable, and honestly elevated what could have been a simple visit into something memorable. It’s rare to come across someone who combines professionalism, expertise, and genuine kindness so effortlessly. Alec is a huge asset to Americana RX, and he’s exactly the kind of person who keeps customers coming back. If you’re stopping by, do yourself a favor and ask for Alec — you won’t be disappointed!read full review
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu9.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins7.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECSatchel3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
What a selection! I'm an edible freak and Satchel has a great selection to choose from. Satchel has a big selection of flower, prerolls and vape products. Here's the best part, the staff is super friendly and helpful! Because of the staff, great selection and sales, I will definitely be back! Thanks Satchel!read full review
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
- MED & RECFloyd's Fine Cannabis - Slabtown4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECFloyd's Fine Cannabis - Division St.5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.