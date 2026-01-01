Dispensaries with parking on-site in Belfair, Washington
Results 1-30 of 584
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins15.9 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Burien15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
The staff at this shop are highly knowledgeable about the products and have consistently found the best solutions for my needs. They are friendly and helpful. I also really like that the owners of this shop take care of the employees with fair pay and benefits to the point that they will not accept tips/gratuity. I’m an excellent tipper and will always be until we can move to a system where people are paid directly by the employer, not the customer, for their work.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins24.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins26.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup28.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSeattle Tonics43 dealsPickup in under 30 mins29.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup11.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup21.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- RECPaper and Leaf - Bainbridge Island20.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECShelton Cannabis Company21.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle22.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECLux Pot Shop Ballard25.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Excellent pot shop! It was my second visit to the place but the first time that I ended up making a purchase there. The budtender that helped us, David I think his name was, was most genial, enthusiastic and helpful, and took great care to explain the whys and wherefores of what to look for in a cannabis product that’s right for the experience you want to achieve, and then recommended a specific product based on my needs. Not surprisingly, I was extremely satisfied with my purchase! You can’t go wrong with this place, Ballardians.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.