Dispensaries with industry discounts in Bellevue, Washington
Results 1-30 of 384
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- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup9.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup11.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECRainier Cannabis - Mountlake TerracePickup in under 30 mins14.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- RECHangar 420 - EverettPickup18.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECEmerald Coast CannabisPickup21.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
The "last chance" dispensary before you head out into the woods and lakes. Fan of this shop since its old location, and while the new location is smaller, the staff is just as knowledgeable and friendly! The owner is often in the shop and she is always happy and helpful too. Lots of selection/variety of products and great prices. Always a pleasant experience!read full review
- MED & RECHerbs House8.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECMr. O.G. - Seattle9.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore10.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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