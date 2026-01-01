Dispensaries with senior discounts in Bellevue, Washington
Results 1-30 of 457
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- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup9.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup11.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins18.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup18.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins19.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins26.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins27.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECThe Vault - Lake Stevens1 dealPickup25.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
A gal with a similar name to me, maybe it was the same spelling or slightly different. was very helpful and knowledgeable. She tried to find the same strain I was used to, but ultimately I went with her dragon balm recommendation to alleviate the pain in my feet and back after a car accident. Sept. 13th, 2024read full review
- RECUncle Ike's - Central District4.7 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Secure & Clean! With a very knowledgeable staff and a secure, (literally) clean, and enjoyable atmosphere I will continue to make the drive from my home in Lynnwood. They have buds that are crystally frosty and just absolutely delicious! They also have a REALLY good selection of Dabs, Dab cartridges and Distilatte tankers! Being a girl who loves her dabs.... that may be my favorite part! I always find something fun in the edible department and I LOVE LOVE LOVE their daily deals!!!! Uncle Ike's has my heart!!!read full review
- MED & RECUncle Ike's - Olive Way5.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House8.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
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