Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Bingen, Washington
Results 1-30 of 250
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- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu60.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
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- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins4.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Carson17.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup54.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECKush CartDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
Can’t stop raving about how much I love Kush Cart :) I’ve been a customer for 2+ years. Any time I don’t feel like going out they’re right there for me! The entire staff is super friendly and there’s stuff for every budget. I simply love it here!! I’m never switching delivery services :) thanks Kush Cart!!!read full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup57.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECNebula Cannabis54.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
Every time I come into nebula, it’s a great experience, Desiree I believe she’s the manager, bud tender she’s so sweet knows everything about the stuff in the store can recommend anything for you. The atmosphere is really nice there. It’s clean. I literally shop here every day. It’s a 10 out of 10 for me.read full review
- RECLifted Northwest54.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:45pm PT
Lifted is my go to stop when I need some quality green. Not only do they have amazing choices, the prices are great, the people are fun, and they know what they're talking about. The atmosphere is welcoming and they are community oriented. Definitely worth coming here when I need to replenish my stash.read full review
- MED & RECNectar - Powell55.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I come here quite a bit to get cartridges (of which they always have a great selection at great prices). Suzie is one of the budtenders here and she has to be one of the kindest sweetest people imaginable. Always with a smile, she will help you find the best product for your needs. All around, this is one of my favorite dispensaries in the city and I recommend anyone looking for an awesome dispensary to stop by sometime.read full review
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