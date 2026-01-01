Dispensaries with industry discounts in Bingen, Washington
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- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins2.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins2.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins4.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Carson17.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Gratitude3 dealsDeliveryPickup54.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins55.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Foster6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
One of my favorite dispensaries in Portland. Quality products with staff that is knowledgeable and they always have fantastic recommendations. In my most recent trip, Danny raved so much about the PDX Puffs premium pre-rolls I got two. I am thoroughly pleased. Velvety smooth joint, tasting exactly how he described it. The best pre-roll I have personally smoked since pre covid. Looking forward to coming back.read full review
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup57.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECMongoose Cannabis Co.1 dealPickup in under 30 mins58.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins58.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
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