Dispensaries with senior discounts in Bingen, Washington
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- MED & RECFrontier Farms Cannabis - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins2.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:30pm PT
Frontier Farms has a selected variety of all the best and OG smokable you'd want! They also have an amazing selection of edibles and consumables, and other products including smartly selected tools and gear, and their own branded sportswear--that truly reflects their origins from the area. The staff and bud-tenders are long-term and experienced in growing and the industry, and are awesome to learn from! They have the best location and wide hours of operation. I totally recommend you shop at Frontier Farms dispensary.read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins4.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECHigh Mountain Rec3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins14.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 7:30pm PT
- RECForbidden Cannabis Club - Carson17.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins51.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Division5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins52.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECDoctor's Orders Portland6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins55.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECDeanz Greenz Portland - Foster6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
One of my favorite dispensaries in Portland. Quality products with staff that is knowledgeable and they always have fantastic recommendations. In my most recent trip, Danny raved so much about the PDX Puffs premium pre-rolls I got two. I am thoroughly pleased. Velvety smooth joint, tasting exactly how he described it. The best pre-roll I have personally smoked since pre covid. Looking forward to coming back.read full review
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