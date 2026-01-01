Dispensaries with student discounts in Bingen, Washington
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- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup57.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECBrothers Cannabis- Richmond57.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
I love this place, they always take care of me and are really knowledgeable about the strains. I typically only buy flower but there is always a decent ounce special and they always make sure to point out specials and discounts. I like how they always have newer but also old school strains, and also cbd strains. Very friendly and accommodating.read full review
- MED & RECGreen Muse Dispensary58.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I'm a longtime medical user, been to many herb shops in PDX over the years. IMHO, nowhere else has staff with the depth of knowledge at Green Muse. My go-to shop closed down, I started going here, now after about half a dozen visits I can attest to the consistency and quality. Informed budtenders, prepared to give thoughtful recs. Plus it feels great to support a small biz and one of only a few Black-owned herb joints in the city. 10/10 recommend to beginners and seasoned stoners alikeread full review
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins75.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins91.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
- MED & RECHigh Quality9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins117.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECBloominati Cannabis - Corvallis5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Quality - Twin Oaks8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins118.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
Ive been a long time (11 years! ) customer of the og HQ. I absolutely love the new location too! Its so spacious and cute! They bring the same high vibes and top notch customer service as always. I notice they have a more curated selection of flower and I love the new walk up edible display! Im always looking for my top shelf concentrates, and they never disappoint. Im looking forward to the community events in the spacious parking lot! Best dispensary in Corvallis! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us lifted!read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins119.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECThe People's Wellness Center11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
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