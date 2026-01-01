Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Burlington, Washington
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- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins13.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECFloyd's Cannabis Co. - Sedro-Woolley4.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
Sadly, I am abandoning Floyd's. I have been a happy customer for years. I preorder and have not had any troubles until recently. When I go in I am told that what I've ordered is 'out of stock' and then a substitute is promptly suggested. This has happened to me during the last four times I've ordered my preferred bud. And in the years prior it didn't happen once. I see a pattern here and I'm certain I'm not the only one who is experiencing this.read full review
- RECSouth Bellingham Buds14.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
They are so fantastic! I needed a lot of help with so many questions I had when they were out of what I was after.Very patient and fixed me up with a backup strain.Also,the strains that I was looking for are nearly impossible to find,but they have them!(just ran out of one).The prices are good,friendly people(and I can really ramble on)I am very picky about where I shop, this will be only the 3rd store that I will be giving my husband's money to LOL,and I'm sooo happy I found it.Great location you can get off and on the interstate very easy from north or south bound I-5.I can't wait for another visit or online order from Leafly.read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins50.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins63.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins105.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECThe Bake Shop - GeorgePickup149.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
before I gush about this store and the employees here, especially Toby M. ...let me just say that it is tempered by the fact that I'm a flower only Fire Bros and this shop sometimes doesn't have the strains that I'm particularly looking for.....yet, I chose to drive here to buy time and again. The store employees are so helpful, professional, upbeat, and actually know what they are talking about--when they don't they are honest about it and will find the answer and are happy to do so. Appreciate you all. Toby M. However often has stood out as almost awesome budtender. One of the first times I came to this shop he was forced to deny me entry because I forgot my id but, he was so kind and professional about it and made me feel like coming back even tho I could have just hit another store in the way outta town .. after that they always took care of us, our fickle searching and hem hawing... 1000 repeat questions ... You get the picture. Best bud store eva! And my dog Bak Bak loves them too and has considered running away from home to be their door greater. They don't have chicken or cheese at this store tho so...read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins194.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins195.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins207.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup207.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECTHC Recreation Station2 dealsPickup247.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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