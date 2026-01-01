Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Castle Rock, Washington
Results 1-30 of 107
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins50.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins52.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECCultiv8Pickup56.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECPhresh Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins53.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Muse Dispensary50.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I'm a longtime medical user, been to many herb shops in PDX over the years. IMHO, nowhere else has staff with the depth of knowledge at Green Muse. My go-to shop closed down, I started going here, now after about half a dozen visits I can attest to the consistency and quality. Informed budtenders, prepared to give thoughtful recs. Plus it feels great to support a small biz and one of only a few Black-owned herb joints in the city. 10/10 recommend to beginners and seasoned stoners alikeread full review
- MED & RECBrothers Cannabis- Richmond54.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
I love this place, they always take care of me and are really knowledgeable about the strains. I typically only buy flower but there is always a decent ounce special and they always make sure to point out specials and discounts. I like how they always have newer but also old school strains, and also cbd strains. Very friendly and accommodating.read full review
- RECOregon's Own56.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I am new to the world of cannabis and I had done some research but had questions. I got a few pre rolls my first visit and really enjoyed them. My second visit I was looking for flower and had some questions about vaporizers. The manager was supremely kind and helpful. I nerded out with her on terpenes and she was so very generous with her time and knowledge. I really appreciated her help and will be back, I love this place!read full review
- RECFarm Grass Table - Hood River4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins75.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
I’ve had nothing but good experiences at Farm Grass Table. The people who work there are kind, patient, understanding, and incredibly helpful and on the rare occasion there was an issue with a purchase, they went above and beyond to make it right whether asked to or not. Time and time again they've shown they care far more about their customers than the money in those customer's pockets and as an added bonus they have a massive parking lot so parking has never been an issue regardless of how busy they might be lol give em a visit, ya wont regret itread full review
- MED & RECGorge Greenery - Hood River6 dealsPickup in under 30 mins77.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I've been coming here for a minute or two... I moved to Kelso WA. short time ago, but I still come here for my greenery. Best customer service I've had consistently for quite some time. Will never stop coming here, long as I can still drive! HIGHLY RECOMMEND IF YOU HAVE NOT BEEN HERE!read full review
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Seattle15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECTHC Recreation Station2 dealsPickup93.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECA Greener Today - Shoreline15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Chris helped me today and not only did he listen to all my rambling but he made my bad week better. A smile on his face. Answered all my questions and really gave a good vibe. It’s been a long time since I’ve been there and nothing has changed the staff is amazing big shout out to Chris for helping meread full review
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