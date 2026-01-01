Dispensaries with senior discounts in Cathlamet, Washington
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- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup0.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins18.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECOasis Cannabis - Seaside1 dealPickup in under 30 mins29.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I’ve been coming to this dispensary for several years. Since the new management took over a few months ago I’ve noticed so many changes.. for the better! Everyone that works here now is SO helpful! They are very knowledgeable of the medicinal benefits! And are happy to answer any questions. They have a better selection than they used too and it’s just an overall great experience every time I go! I now only come to this dispensary.. they have everything I need! This is the only dispensary I recommend now! Great job Joshua and the rest of the Oasis team!read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview22.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- MED & RECHashstoria22.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup33.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECClub Sky High7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins51.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
We made an online order. The site was easy navigate and use. We were quickly redirected to the pages of the kind and brands we were looking for both the cartridges and drinks. The gentleman that served me was very cordial and quickly picked out my order. I added another cartridge to the order and the price was very reasonable. Thank you all at Sky High for you and the service you provide and always the great selection of products. Sincerely, Jimmread full review
- MED & RECThe Green Planet - Aloha5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Love this place. I would come here for the customer service alone. T (hopefully I got that right) helped me today. She's awesome and remembered me from a prior visit, and have me some great recommendations. Everything about TGP Aloha is great and I'm more than happy to write reviews so everyone else knows how cool this place is.read full review
- MED & RECKind Heart Collective4 dealsPickup54.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I came in today as a newcomer to both Oregon and the world of cannabis concentrates & cartridges, and my budtender, I think his name was Kaiden was awesome! He was incredibly helpful and patient and was able to answer my questions in a way that was easy to follow. Will be returning for the sales on Tuesdays and Saturdays!!read full review
- MED & RECHigh-5 Cannabis - VancouverPickup in under 30 mins55.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hands down they are the best place to go for medical patients. The guys who run it are very knowledgeable in recommending strains to help with pain. I had a 3 level spinal fusion Sept 12,24. Within 6 weeks I was off the opioids and managing with just flower, thanks to the High-5 staff!read full review
- MED & RECSatchel3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins55.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
What a selection! I'm an edible freak and Satchel has a great selection to choose from. Satchel has a big selection of flower, prerolls and vape products. Here's the best part, the staff is super friendly and helpful! Because of the staff, great selection and sales, I will definitely be back! Thanks Satchel!read full review
- MED & RECGreenery - Marijuana Delivery ServiceDeliveryOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECThe Kings of Canna23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
I called after looking at the menu online. Staff was super friendly and helpful. Offered to place a phone order right then but I wasn’t sure if I could make it in today and inquired about their online ordering system and pricing as a medical patient. They walked me through doing my order online. I placed my order while still at work lol and drove from Forest Grove to buy the last 5 of the old family purple from echo in stock and grabbed an 8” bagel preroll from Kaprikorn as well. Overall stoked with the products and experience. Would definitely come here again :)read full review
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