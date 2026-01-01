Dispensaries with student discounts in Cathlamet, Washington
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- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins22.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria22.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins51.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins59.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- MED & RECPhresh Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
- MED & RECGreen Muse Dispensary56.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I'm a longtime medical user, been to many herb shops in PDX over the years. IMHO, nowhere else has staff with the depth of knowledge at Green Muse. My go-to shop closed down, I started going here, now after about half a dozen visits I can attest to the consistency and quality. Informed budtenders, prepared to give thoughtful recs. Plus it feels great to support a small biz and one of only a few Black-owned herb joints in the city. 10/10 recommend to beginners and seasoned stoners alikeread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup62.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins87.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
- MED & RECHigh Quality9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins112.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECBloominati Cannabis - Corvallis5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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