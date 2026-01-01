Dispensaries with parking on-site in Centralia, Washington
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All Dispensary results
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins19.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECMiller's Marijuana29.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I Just recently moved to the area and have been looking for a dispensary to shop at, Last week I visited my Millers for my first time and have been back several time since..Everytime Ive been greeted at the door with knowledgeable & Friendly staff. I was surprised with the quality product and economical pricing, the budtenders answered all of the questions I had and asked all of the right questions to make sure I was getting a product I would be happy with, and Im very pleased with what Ive got for the amount of money spent, I definitely will be back. Millers has something for every budget, a great selection, and The best budtenders around!!!!!read full review
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins38.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup40.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins42.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins44.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins46.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins56.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup58.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- MED & RECMarley 420 - CovingtonPickup59.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I've been going to them before their new location and to the new location and not once did I have any issues with them everyone's awesome to talk to and anytime I felt like trying something different than a preroll they had something ready and so far nothing has disappointed me, can't say the same about other shops but this one is definitely a go to :)read full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup43.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company34.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLocalamster in Longview41.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup45.1 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECLucid - Auburn55.0 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
Was a little hard to find my first time; look for the Lucid sign near some high voltage lines along Auburn Way, same parking lot as a coffee stand - it's a small shop with frosted windows towards the back of the complex. Staff were friendly and flower selection seems pretty good with both quality and budget options - ounce of Zoo Dawg I got from them looks great! Was not busy early evening on a Saturday - easy in and out, good online order experience. Definitely keeping them in mind next time I need to run errands near Kent/Auburn!read full review
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