Dispensaries with military discounts in Chehalis, Washington
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- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins23.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins34.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup37.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins45.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLocalamster in Longview37.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company37.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECEmerald Leaves - Tacoma Recreational47.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Every time I come to shop here I am always greeted as a close friend. I come in the mornings mostly and Scotty, Kyla, Delaney and Emmett are always so wonderful. No matter what weird questions I have or if my indecisiveness gets the best of me, they have the perfect recommendations and so much knowledge to share. This amazing place will always be my number one choice. Thank you Emerald Leaves.read full review
- RECLucid - Puyallup48.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECHashstoria53.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECGanja Vita54.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
I highly recommend Ganja Vita to everyone who wants a great deal! 20% off online orders and 25% of 8AM-10AM & 8PM-10PM Daily! Wow what an amazing offer! I love the Crazy Deals Brand of flower for $30 an ounce, it's hard to believe! They all get you high and at a bargain price trust me! High Times to all! The Pacific Northwest Guyread full review
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