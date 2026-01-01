Dispensaries with student discounts in Chehalis, Washington
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- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHashstoria53.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECSpeedy Janes- Hillsboro1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins79.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECLoveBuzz3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins80.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:40pm PT
My first time at Love Buzz, I was on Leafly searching for 420 sales on Drops - Mango. Love Buzz was in my neighborhood, the Mango Drops that I was looking for was on sale at 50% off. I ended up shopping on Saturday and returned for 420, to purchase some more Drops, my meds. On 420 they gave away free meal tickets for a Stoopid Burger. It made my day. I shopped there twice and will return and told my friends about Love Buzzread full review
- RECCultiv8Pickup83.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
- MED & RECWeedAgain - FairgroundsPickup in under 30 mins117.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:50pm PT
This is the only dispensary I really go to now besides elevate out in Keizer probably by far one of the best dispensaries to go to friendly staff friendly atmosphere and some of the best buds around when it comes to flower thanks for being you guys you rock got to crush them hours and smoke them flowers twisted lotus outread full review
- MED & RECHigh Quality9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins144.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
- MED & RECBloominati Cannabis - Corvallis5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECHigh Quality - Twin Oaks8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9:55pm PT
Ive been a long time (11 years! ) customer of the og HQ. I absolutely love the new location too! Its so spacious and cute! They bring the same high vibes and top notch customer service as always. I notice they have a more curated selection of flower and I love the new walk up edible display! Im always looking for my top shelf concentrates, and they never disappoint. Im looking forward to the community events in the spacious parking lot! Best dispensary in Corvallis! Thanks so much for all you do to keep us lifted!read full review
- MED & RECThe People's Wellness Center11 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 8pm PT
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