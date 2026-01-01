Dispensaries with parking on-site in Chehalis, Washington
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All Dispensary results
- RECBud CommanderPickup in under 30 mins23.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECWestside420 Recreational1 dealPickup in under 30 mins34.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
They are excellent at replacing your product with something as close to what you asked for if they don't have enough to cover your order. I have ordered some prerolls online a couple of times now and they were short by one or two but made sure to give me a product very close to what I asked for. Always friendly and welcoming. I just moved to Longview and this quickly became my go to spot just based on the service with a smile and atmosphere.read full review
- MED & RECCathlamet Cannabis CompanyPickup37.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Green1 dealPickup in under 30 mins45.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Red1 dealPickup in under 30 mins47.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
- INDIGENOUSCommencement Bay Cannabis - Yellow1 dealPickup in under 30 mins49.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:30pm PT
My job has prevented me from utilizing until recently. Commencement Bay - Yellow in Fife was my first stop on the way home when that was no longer an obstacle, just because I knew the location. I might plan to use others simply because of the distance from home, but if I'm in the Tacoma area, this is my go-to stop for my needs. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and was able to recommend the specific products I needed. My main focus is pain management rather than recreational usage, and the edibles they recommended worked beautifully.read full review
- MED & RECSmooth Roots - Astoria2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECMr. Doobees - Natural High StorePickup56.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
This shop was another pleasant surprise in a weekend full of them. After our new cartridge from home failed, we went looking for some flower. The staff here were friendly, very helpful, and knowledgable. Add in great selection and excellent prices, and we will certainlu go back next time we're in town!read full review
- INDIGENOUSQ'anápsu57.8 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
There’s not a thing I dislike honestly besides that they don’t have edibles above 250mg but that’s cause Washington has strict cannabis limits on stuff like that it’s not aloud to be sold in higher potency’s only the edibles have limits the flower and dabs have no restrictions on potencies though this place was built in 2023-24 it is absolutely beautiful inside a huge variety of products from oil flower rigs and edibles they even got infused drinks and champagnes it’s awesome I 10/10 recommend stopping by if you ever are in the area I go there all the time never had an issue always treated with the upmost respect it also has a really nice interior layout smells wonderful looks beautiful couldn’t ask for betterread full review
- MED & RECMary Mart - Tacoma Recreational5 dealsPickup46.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Mary Mart is one of my fav dispos! I time my trips to match the deal days which is always a bonus with dispos in general, and every budtender I've met is rad! I always walk out feeling good about what I've bought, and more importantly - the staff listen to what I'm looking for when I ask for a recommendation. They're also honest about best deals vs best brands, when to come in for the best prices, and which new products they're actually digging at the moment. Always love the vibe and the look of the place! Only downside I've had is the parking lot, but they've usually got someone out to help people park/make sure people aren't parking like a**hats :)read full review
- RECMiller's Marijuana31.1 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I Just recently moved to the area and have been looking for a dispensary to shop at, Last week I visited my Millers for my first time and have been back several time since..Everytime Ive been greeted at the door with knowledgeable & Friendly staff. I was surprised with the quality product and economical pricing, the budtenders answered all of the questions I had and asked all of the right questions to make sure I was getting a product I would be happy with, and Im very pleased with what Ive got for the amount of money spent, I definitely will be back. Millers has something for every budget, a great selection, and The best budtenders around!!!!!read full review
- RECLocalamster in Longview37.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
I’m from Detroit Michigan and I was looking for a quality product similar to back home and not over expensive. Oh was I pleased we tried the Gelato 33 and the Sundae Driver first. Both amazing. Then before leaving town we got the Gary Paton and the Apple Fritter. The natural flower is all I like the stickiness and the texture is great and you will leave satisfiedread full review
- RECShelton Cannabis Company37.6 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- RECLucid - Puyallup48.3 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
I had a really awesome first experience here - Leo helped me out a lot finding carts that matched the high I wanted, and gave great recs. The shop has some really good deals, too, and I saw a lot of quality brands so i felt confident about my buys. He also convinced me to grab a Lookah Bear vape pen - I'd never seen them in person before and I LOVE IT. Overall the shop felt good, it had a nice vibe walking in, and all staff I interacted with were really nice. I don't often go to new dispensaries but I'm glad I checked out Lucid!read full review
- MED & RECHashstoria53.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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