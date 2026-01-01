Dispensaries with senior discounts in Chimacum, Washington
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- MED & RECPuffwick & Blunt Marijuana Dispensary3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins23.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Silverdale2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.4 mi awayOpen until 12am PT
What a cute 70s-80s theme establishment. I was anxious about trying a new dispensary outside of my go to’s. I forgot the persons name that helped me but he was absolutely amazing, knowledgeable, patient, helpful, and kind. 10/10 recommend and I will be adding to my list of go to dispensaries!read full review
- RECHypeHerbally - Lynnwood5 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
Hypeherbally has the highest quality of concentrates around and their customer service is off the records excellent, Justin in particular and every single one of them have been incredible. They care about their customers and the whole place is just quality inside and out with the product and the people selling it. I highly recommend this place.read full review
- MED & RECSweet Jane - Edmonds15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins24.8 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECKushMart - South Everett2 dealsPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & REC365 Recreational Cannabis - Shoreline4 dealsPickup27.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 9pm PT
- RECGreenworks CannabisPickup28.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11:45pm PT
- RECPRC - Arlington1 dealPickup29.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
Best selections with fresh product and very competitive pricing. Staff wasn’t rude like Cascade Kropz staff is and it was nice they don’t have people shooting up in the parking lot like Cascade Kropz does too! When I talk to PRC Budtenders they are listening and ready but at that Cascade Kropz place all Budtenders are VERY STONED!!!! Thank you PRCread full review
- MED & RECOne Hit Wonder Cannabis - Port Townsend1 dealPickup6.5 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
good selection & prices, very friendly vibe. It might be a bit hard to find; Google isn't yet sure how to get there. Once you have found it and, happy purchase in hand, you're driving up the steep and narrow ramp out of the parking lot, you might freak out, depending on what if anything you smoked before starting up the car, or even if you didn't smoke anything yet. Nice place. Drive carefully and soberly.read full review
- RECNature's Gifts - Sequim17.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- RECRemedy Tulalip27.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It was n.ot kule when restock. Cl,osed them down. Early. And when. They closed early without any explaining…. Now, a yeaR later they are on point. Joshua,.. the little , dudes name idk but they got Better and ! I don’t miss bham as much. Great Place thx buds for improving . Had to show support keep kind alwayz . . u stonerread full review
- RECTheorem Cannabis - Kenmore29.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECHerbs House29.7 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm PT
- MED & RECBudeez1 dealPickup in under 30 mins31.3 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- Northwind Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins35.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
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