Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Clarkston, Washington
Results 1-30 of 255
All Dispensary results
- RECMagic Tree Collective23.0 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
It's how I wish all stores in WA were. Non corporate feel. Individual owned, staff are all incredible awesome (idk her name but the brunette who works there is an absolute gem!) I think my favorite part though is theres no fluff. Its not a huge selection but everything is hand selected by the owner who tests and does ample research before having any brand in his shop which allows me to feel confident with any selection. Even the $10ish range dabs are good, one of the only stores ive ever been at that doesnt have any of those nasty tasting dabs where you can taste garbage in them, rather its plants that wont flushed corrrectly, extra pesticides, crc degration, bad cure/storage process, etc. Highly recommend to anyone that does'nt wanna gamble getting some garbage stores will push onto clearance instead of throwing trash away. Its also very clean.read full review
- MED & RECLionheart Cannabis - Missoula4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins146.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECLifted Meds Missoula Dispensary4 dealsPickup147.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- MED & RECZen Medicine2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins147.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
- MED & RECThe Bake Shop - Yakima, Union GapPickup163.4 mi awayOpen until Friday at 10pm PT
- MED & RECTamarack Cannabis - Kalispell3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins182.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
- King Green IndustriesPickup187.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am MT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.